FBI posts $10k reward in search for Newark, Del. shooting suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on March 28, 2018. (WPVI)

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The FBI is joining a murder investigation in Newark, Delaware.

They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Kalif Reeves, who is believed to have ties to Philadelphia.

Reeves is wanted for a shooting on March 9th that killed 22-year-old William Laws.

Laws was shot while driving and crashed into the front lawn of a house in the Chestnut Hills development.

If you know anything about this case or Reeves' whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI or New Castle County police.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghomicide investigationdelaware newsFBINewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Judge drops involuntary manslaughter charges in Tim Piazza death case
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
2 arrested in Lower Merion fentanyl/carfentanil bust
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Einstein and Jefferson sign letter of intent to merge
Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student
Trump says Second Amendment won't be repealed
Show More
Ecuador cuts WikiLeaks founder Assange's internet at embassy
'Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller moved to halfway house
Police: Suspects wanted for shooting 2 people in West Mt. Airy
Employee stabbed at gas station in Burlington
Bucks County park being blamed for death of dogs
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Student charged with making threat against Delco high school
Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty
Utah trooper goes airborne after struck by sliding vehicle
More Video