$20K reward being offered for arrest in shooting death

A $20,000 reward is now being offered for the arrest and conviction of two men wanted in connection with a murder, more than a year ago.
Police released new video of the men which they say were involved in a shooting death in November of 2016.
The crime took place just after 4 p.m. in the 1900 block of North 25th Street.
Investigators say after the shooting, the men took off in a black four door vehicle - possibly a Ford Escort.
If you have any information please contact the police.
philly news homicide investigation shooting
