$4.7 mil raised for Canadian hockey team after fatal bus crash

More than 52,000 people have collectively donated millions of dollars to support the Humboldt Broncos. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan --
Within a few days after a crash that killed more than a dozen of a junior hockey team's players and staff members, millions of dollars have been raised to help the victims and their families.

A GoFundMe campaign titled "Funds for Humboldt Broncos" had raised more than $4.7 million as of Monday morning. Upwards of 68,000 people contributed to the campaign, according to GoFundMe, which has verified the fundraiser's authenticity.

A truck slammed into a bus carrying 28 members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team on Friday evening, killing 15 people. The team's head coach, assistant coach, team captain, radio announcer and stats keeper are among the dead in addition to multiple players and the bus driver, according to local media reports.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss," Kevin Garinger, the team's president, said in a statement.

The team has also asked those wishing to help to make donations to local food banks, assisted living centers and other charitable organizations in Saskatchewan.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was released after being briefly detained following the crash. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the crash.
