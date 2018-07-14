Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and Gloucester Township Police Department are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday.

Authorities say the suspect entered the PNC bank located at 1485 Blackwood Clementon Road at around 12 p.m. and passed a demand note to a teller. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction.

No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium to large build with a dark beard. He was seen wearing blue long-legged pants, a white t-shirt, and a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's at (856) 225-8506 or Gloucester Township Police Department at (856) 374-5704.

