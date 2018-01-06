Water tower leak causes road closures in Bucks County

Water tower leak causes road closures in Bucks County. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on January 6, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW BRITAIN TOWNSHIP (WPVI) --
A leaking water tower is causing issues in New Britain Township, Bucks County.

This started just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday along Horizon Drive.

The leak was caused by a crack in the water tower, and is causing icing and flooding in that area.

Upper State Road between Highpoint Drive and County Line Road is closed while North Wales Water Authority respond to the incident.

