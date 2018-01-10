1 dead, 1 critically injured in Wilmington collision

One person is dead and another remains in critical condition following a collision in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of Christina Avenue.Police say a white Infiniti Q45 collided with a black Nissan Maxima.The 46-year-old female driver of the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene.The male occupant from the Nissan was airlifted to the Christiana Hospital.The investigation shut down traffic on Christiana Avenue between A and Bradford streets.------