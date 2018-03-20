One person is dead and one hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a home in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Officers arrived to find one person lying in the street, between two parked vehicles.That person was pronounced dead at the scene.They also found a 45-year-old man who had been shot twice the back.He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.Investigators were working to determine who fired the shots and why.------