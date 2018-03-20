1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person is dead and one hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.

Officers arrived to find one person lying in the street, between two parked vehicles.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

They also found a 45-year-old man who had been shot twice the back.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators were working to determine who fired the shots and why.

