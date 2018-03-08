1 dead, 1 injured in Logan shooting

LOGAN (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city's Logan section Thursday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Champlost Avenue.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot once in the face and once in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, a 45-year-old man was shot in the left foot. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.
