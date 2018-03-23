FATAL FIRE: Fire broke out around 12:15 along 2nd and Cooper near @RutgersU campus. Several students jumped into action to help elderly residents. One man in his 50s died. His elderly father, in his 90s, survived. @6abc pic.twitter.com/XQPCxxazKC — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) March 23, 2018

One person is dead following a house fire in Camden during which several Rutgers University students helped residents to safety.The flames broke out at 12:15 a.m. Friday at a three-story brownstone in the 200 block of Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the building.Action News is told students from Rutgers University Camden rushed in to help some of the residents inside.A man in his 50s did not survive.Another man in his 90s, said to be the father of the man who perished, was able to make it out.It took firefighters more than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.Fire officials say it appears to have started in the rear of the building.They are working to determine what sparked the fire.