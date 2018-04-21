1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired into party crowd in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for the person who fired shots into a party crowd.One person was killed, and two others were injured by the gunfire.The Action Cam was on the scene on the 1800 block of Diamond Street in North Philadelphia.It's just blocks from Temple University campus.Police say the suspect walked up to the gathering at about midnight, shot one man in the head and then fired off additional rounds into the crowd.A woman was shot in the back, and later died at the hospital.The man with the head wound is in critical condition.A third victim was shot in the leg.------