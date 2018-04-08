1 dead, 2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash

At least one person is dead and two others are injured after a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.It happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.One person was confirmed dead at the scene.Medics transported two people to local hospitals. There is no word on the condition of these two victims at this time.The outer lanes of the Boulevard are closed between Harbison and Tyson avenues.------