1 dead, 2 injured in Wilmington house fire

One person was killed and two were seriously injured when a two-alarm fire ripped through a two-story row home in Wilmington Sunday evening, authorities said.It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 400 block of West 23rd Street."Flames were flying out the window so bad," said Hakeem Smalls. "I was trying to see if the kids were coming out. I didn't see anyone. A lot of fire coming from everywhere."Action News was there as firefighters hurriedly tried to rescue a woman and two small children from inside of the home.The order was given to attack the fire from the outside, knock down the bulk of the fire," said Battalion Chief John Looney. "After that our crews advanced in, knocking out the fire and aggressively searching all levels of the residence."According to fire officials, the children were found in a bedroom on the second floor, and a woman in the hallway right outside."I was in awe," said Mark Stewart of Wilmington. "You don't expect those kinds of things to happen."The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with severe burns. Two children were transported to the AI DuPont Hospital for children in critical condition.Officials said one of the victims has succumbed to their injuries; officials are not releasing any further information at this time.Officials said the fire was declared under control at approximately 8:25 p.m.