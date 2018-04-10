ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD

1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash; man arrested for DUI

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest after one person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

On Monday, April 9, Zamir Allen, 24-years-old from the 3200 block of Ryan Street was arrested and charged with: Aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault while DUI; homicide by vehicle.,
EMBED More News Videos

Deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018.


The three-vehicle collision happened around 6:49 a.m. Sunday on the northbound lanes of the Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.

Police say 52-year old Diana Como, a passenger in a Nissan Rogue was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with a left leg fracture. A 62-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale for a head injury.

They are both listed as stable.

Police say two other passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newscrashaccidentRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD
Large pothole flattens tires on Roosevelt Boulevard
Driver killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Police chase, motorcycle crash on Roosevelt Blvd.
2 women injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
More Roosevelt Boulevard
Top Stories
Police investigate shooting in Port Richmond
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Car crashes into building in Trenton
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
Show More
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Wells Fargo Center prepares for NHL, NBA playoffs
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning
More News