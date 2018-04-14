CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --One person is dead after a crash involving a pickup truck and a tractor trailer in Montgomery County.
The crash happened on the southbound Blue Route (I-476) near the Ridge Pike exit in Conshohocken at 11:15 p.m. Friday.
Police say a pickup truck crashed into the back of the tractor trailer and went under it.
A person inside the pickup truck was killed.
Accident investigators were working to determine what led to the crash.
