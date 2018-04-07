U.S. & WORLD

1 dead in fire at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
Officials say one person is dead in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the fire broke out after 5:30 p.m. Saturday in an apartment on the 50th floor of the midtown skyscraper.

He says four firefighters suffered less serious injuries.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the fire was out and said it was "Very confined (well-built building)."

Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.

Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.

