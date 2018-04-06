  • LIVE VIDEO Live video from 6abc.com
  • LIVE VIDEO Live video from 6abc.com

1 dead in hazmat incident at apartment in Norristown, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead in Norristown hazmat incident: Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at Noon on April 6, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
First responders were on the scene of a HAZMAT incident that turned deadly Friday morning in Norristown.

The initial report came in around 8:30 a.m. for a strong odor at a residence in the 300 block of East Airy Street.

Officers arrived, evacuated the three apartments in the building and closed the block closed to traffic as they awaited a police response unit that responds to suspected methamphetamine labs.

Their focus: a second floor apartment where a young man reportedly lived alone.



When additional crews arrived, they searched the apartment wearing protective gear.

The Action Cam was there as officers were hosed off afterward, and the incident was declared under control.

Officials said there was at least one fatality. The circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately revealed.

A neighbor who didn't want to appear on camera said the girlfriend of the man who lived in that second floor apartment arrived Friday morning before police were called.

"She said she didn't talk to him yesterday, so I guess she was coming to check on him," the neighbor told Action News. "I heard crying, and I said, 'Are you ok?' And she said, 'Oh my God! He's gone!'"

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information on this story as it becomes available.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshazmatNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Montco home
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Chilly Weekend
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
China vows to 'counterattack' US as trade spat worsens
Police chase and catch alleged Pizza Hut bandit
Pa. Marine among 4 dead after helicopter crash in Calif.
Conor McGregor facing charges in UFC 223 backstage melee
Pruitt's landlord for condo wasn't allowed to rent out room: Officials
Show More
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
3 people injured after shooting in Chester
Police warn residents of kidnapping scam in Wilmington
More News