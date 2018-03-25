1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire

CAMDEN (WPVI) --One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that displaced residents from their Camden, New Jersey homes.
Camden Fire Marshal investigating cause of 2 alarm blaze in the 400 blk of S 5th Street that has sent one person to the hospital and displaced numerous residents from 4 dwellings including a boarding house. pic.twitter.com/KUoWHWY3rg— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) March 25, 2018
It happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South 5th Street.
Arriving firefighters were met with a large amount of fire inside a three-story single family home.
The fire spread to adjoining homes.
A second-alarm was called.
Smoke alarms were going off and people were exiting their homes as firefighters arrived to the scene; officials say some residents were getting ready for church at the time.
Most of the fire was concentrated on the second floor of the first home.
Firefighters were able to reach a man who was on the third floor. Rescuers had to use aggressive CPR tactics to revive him before taking him to the hospital.
The fire was placed under control by 9 a.m.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.
------
