1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire

Camden Fire Marshal investigating cause of 2 alarm blaze in the 400 blk of S 5th Street that has sent one person to the hospital and displaced numerous residents from 4 dwellings including a boarding house.

1 injured in Camden fire. John Rawlins reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018.

One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that displaced residents from their Camden, New Jersey homes.It happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South 5th Street.Arriving firefighters were met with a large amount of fire inside a three-story single family home.The fire spread to adjoining homes.A second-alarm was called.Smoke alarms were going off and people were exiting their homes as firefighters arrived to the scene; officials say some residents were getting ready for church at the time.Most of the fire was concentrated on the second floor of the first home.Firefighters were able to reach a man who was on the third floor. Rescuers had to use aggressive CPR tactics to revive him before taking him to the hospital.The fire was placed under control by 9 a.m.A cause of the fire is under investigation.The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.------