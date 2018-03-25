FIRE

1 injured, residents displaced in Camden fire

1 injured in Camden fire. John Rawlins reports during Action News at Noon on March 25, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
One person was injured in a two-alarm fire that displaced residents from their Camden, New Jersey homes.


It happened around 8:20 a.m. Sunday on the 400 block of South 5th Street.

Arriving firefighters were met with a large amount of fire inside a three-story single family home.

The fire spread to adjoining homes.

A second-alarm was called.

Smoke alarms were going off and people were exiting their homes as firefighters arrived to the scene; officials say some residents were getting ready for church at the time.

Most of the fire was concentrated on the second floor of the first home.

Firefighters were able to reach a man who was on the third floor. Rescuers had to use aggressive CPR tactics to revive him before taking him to the hospital.
The fire was placed under control by 9 a.m.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced by the fire.
1 injured in Camden fire. John Rawlins reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2018.



