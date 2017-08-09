12 firefighters injured battling West Chester fire

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --At least 12 firefighters have been injured battling a fire in West Chester, Chester County.
The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the former courthouse building along the 200 block of West Gay Street.
Two of the firefighters have been transported to an area hospital.
Approximately ten more are being treated at the scene.
Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps