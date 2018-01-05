2-alarm fire damages house in Norristown, Pa.

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video from the Action Cam on the scene of a house fire in Norristown, Pa. on January 5, 2018. (WPVI)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a house fire in Norristown, Pa.

It broke out at 4 a.m. Friday at a home which had been divided into several apartments in the 600 block of Swede Street.

Action News is told a second alarm was struck shortly after crews arrived, due to the bitterly cold temperatures.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire officials remained on the scene, working to determine what sparked the blaze.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newshouse fireNorristown Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows
Firefighters battle blaze in Gloucester City
Del. children left inside stolen vehicle found safe
Sears to close more than 100 stores, 3 locally
Commuters face bitter cold after winter storm
Residents evacuated following AC high-rise apartment fire
Photos show ATM skimming suspect in Delaware
13-year-old dies, 35 others sickened in NJ carbon monoxide poisoning
Show More
Author disputes Trump, says he 'absolutely spoke to the president'
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from brain surgery
Man shot and wounded in North Philadelphia
Nor'easter brings heavy snow, blizzard conditions to shore
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Man shot and wounded in North Philadelphia
Commuters face bitter cold after winter storm
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from brain surgery
More Video