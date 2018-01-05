2-alarm fire damages house in Norristown, Pa.

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Firefighters battled a house fire in Norristown, Pa.
It broke out at 4 a.m. Friday at a home which had been divided into several apartments in the 600 block of Swede Street.
Action News is told a second alarm was struck shortly after crews arrived, due to the bitterly cold temperatures.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Fire officials remained on the scene, working to determine what sparked the blaze.
