2 bodies found inside Northampton Twp., Bucks County home

Chopper 6 was over the scene after bodies were found inside a home in Northampton Township, Bucks County on May 1, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A large crime scene has been set up around a Bucks County home after two bodies were found inside.

This is happening on Kitty Knight Drive in Northampton Township.

It is not yet clear how the victims died. The district attorney's office said the bodies were found sometime Tuesday.

The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple police units and a mobile command center on the scene.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after bodies were found inside a home in Northampton Township, Bucks County on May 1, 2018.

