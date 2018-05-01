NORTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A large crime scene has been set up around a Bucks County home after two bodies were found inside.
This is happening on Kitty Knight Drive in Northampton Township.
It is not yet clear how the victims died. The district attorney's office said the bodies were found sometime Tuesday.
The view from Chopper 6 showed multiple police units and a mobile command center on the scene.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps