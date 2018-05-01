2 charged in Abington home improvement fraud case

Two people are under arrest following a home improvement fraud investigation in Abington Township and police think there could be more victims.Police say on February 1, 2017, two senior citizens had a contractor come to their home to give them an estimate for the construction and installation of a ramp at the entrance of their home.Police say both senior citizens need a wheelchair to enter and exit their home.The contractor, who identified himself to the homeowners as Chris Lasson, provided an estimate of $6,250.The homeowners were told to provide a deposit check of $3,350.Police say they gave a check made payable to Patricia Nelligan, who the contractor identified as "the boss."This check was subsequently cashed by Nelligan.Police say no work was ever done, and Patricia Nelligan fled to South Carolina.A detective spent more than one year trying to track down Nelligan and her accomplice.In March of this year and with the help of South Carolina Law Enforcement Authorities, Patricia Nelligan and Chris Lasson, whose real name is Paul Mullin, were apprehended in South Carolina.Patricia Nelligan and Paul Mullin, both of Roslyn, were extradited back to Montgomery County and formally charged with multiple felony counts of Home Improvement Fraud, Theft, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, and Deceptive or Fraudulent Business Practices. Bail was set at $75,000 cash for both suspects.Anyone with more information on more potential victims should contact the Abington Police Detective Division at 267-536-1100, ext. 1505.------