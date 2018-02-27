SCHOOL THREAT

2 Cheltenham High School students arrested after making threats on Instagram, principal says

Two Cheltenham students arrested: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018 (WPVI)

CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two students from Cheltenham High School were taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening to harm the school.

That's according to an email sent out from the principal, Ray McFall.

In a statement, he said in part: "While talking about school safety, I received word of a social media group chat in which two students made threats against the school and students. After being questioned by police those students were taken into custody."

The principal says the threats were made on an Instagram group chat, and said the students who reported it to authorities deserve praise.

McFalll went on to say that the district takes all potential threats seriously.

