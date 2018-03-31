2 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond

A serious crash in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia ended with two people dead.Police say it happened on I-95 northbound at the Aramingo exit around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.Action News is told the car went through the guardrail and landed on the underpass on Wheat-Sheaf Lane at Richmond Street.One person was thrown from the vehicle.The identities of the victims have not yet been released.There is no word on what may have caused the crash.------