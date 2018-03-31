2 dead after serious crash in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --A serious crash in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia ended with two people dead.
Police say it happened on I-95 northbound at the Aramingo exit around 3:50 a.m. Saturday.
Action News is told the car went through the guardrail and landed on the underpass on Wheat-Sheaf Lane at Richmond Street.
One person was thrown from the vehicle.
The identities of the victims have not yet been released.
There is no word on what may have caused the crash.
