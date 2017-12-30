2 females found dead in Collingswood home

Police are investigating the death of two females inside a home in Collingswood, Camden County Saturday evening.Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace.However, police have not confirmed the manner in which the victims died.Sources told Action News, a third person was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.Late into Saturday night, investigators continued to go in and out of the home/Sources say a third person discovered in the home was taken to Cooper Hospital in critical condition.The Camden County Prosecutors' Office is handling the case.A spokesperson confirms one person is in custody awaiting charges related to the investigation.No other details were released.Neighbors gathered in the cold comforting each other while watching detectives look for evidence inside the home and on the block.Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------