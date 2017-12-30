2 females found dead in Collingswood home

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the death of two females inside a home in Collingswood, Camden County Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 5 p.m. on the 100 block of East Narberth Terrace.

However, police have not confirmed the manner in which the victims died.

Sources told Action News, a third person was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Late into Saturday night, investigators continued to go in and out of the home/

Sources say a third person discovered in the home was taken to Cooper Hospital in critical condition.

The Camden County Prosecutors' Office is handling the case.

A spokesperson confirms one person is in custody awaiting charges related to the investigation.

No other details were released.

Neighbors gathered in the cold comforting each other while watching detectives look for evidence inside the home and on the block.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsmurderhomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mummers vote to strut down Broad Street on Monday
AccuWeather: Stinging Arctic wind arrives
Snow causes slippery roads and accidents
Tractor-trailer overturns causing front cab to fall off overpass on Blue Route
Light snow falls throughout the region
Police arrest man found in possession of numerous firearms and drugs in Galloway
PennDOT monitors road conditions during snowfall
Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter dies at 27
Show More
Overturned trash truck causes traffic congestion in Bucks County
Man arrested after high speed chase spans NJ, Delaware
Taxi driver critical after losing control of vehicle in Collingswood
Firefighters battle fire in city's Burholme section
Folks brave cold temps in Center City
More News
Photos
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Fugitives sought by U.S. Marshals Task Force
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos