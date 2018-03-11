2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia

2 hurt in crash in Southwest Philadelphia: Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on March 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are hospitalized after a crash near Philadelphia International Airport in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 6 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Island Avenue.

Philadelphia police say the driver of a sedan lost control and hit two parked cars.

The driver and a passenger, both men in their 20s, were hurt.

Medics took them to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries, or what may have caused the driver to lose control.

