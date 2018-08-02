2 injured in Holmesburg fire

Elderly woman injured in Holmesburg fire. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 2, 2018.

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --
Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a home on the 4700 block of Sheffield Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the first floor of the home.

It took about 15 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control.

The conditions of those taken to the hospitalized have not been released.

The Red Cross was called to help four adults and six children displaced because of the fire.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfire
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News