2 killed in head-on Christmas Day crash in Atlantic County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Police say a head-on crash on Christmas Day claimed the lives of two people in New Jersey.

NJ.com reports that a car heading east on Route 322 in Hamilton Township crossed the center line Monday and hit a westbound car head-on.

Police said 45-year-old Lorri Thomas of Collingdale, Pa. wasn't wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One of two people in the other car, 85-year-old Robert Badgley of Upper Township, was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

