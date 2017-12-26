Police say a head-on crash on Christmas Day claimed the lives of two people in New Jersey.NJ.com reports that a car heading east on Route 322 in Hamilton Township crossed the center line Monday and hit a westbound car head-on.Police said 45-year-old Lorri Thomas of Collingdale, Pa. wasn't wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.One of two people in the other car, 85-year-old Robert Badgley of Upper Township, was pronounced dead at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.------