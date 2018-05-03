EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3420567" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 2 men arrested at Starbucks settle with city for $200K youth program. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 2, 2018.

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settled with the city Wednesday for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson portrayed the twin settlements as an effort to make sure something positive came out of the April 12 incident, which touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling."We thought long and hard about it, and we feel like this is the best way to see that change that we want to see," said Robinson. "It's not a right-now thing that's good for right now, but I feel like we will see the true change over time."The men's lawyer and Mayor Jim Kenney outlined the agreement to The Associated Press."I am pleased to have resolved the potential claims against the city in this productive manner," Kenney said. "This was an incident that evoked a lot of pain in our city and put us under a national spotlight for unwanted reasons."Starbucks also announced Wednesday that the company had reached an agreement with Robinson and Nelson, which includes a financial settlement. The amount of the settlement has not been disclosed."I want to thank Donte and Rashon for their willingness to reconcile," said Kevin Johnson, CEO Starbucks. "I welcome the opportunity to begin a relationship with them to share learnings and experiences. And Starbucks will continue to take actions that stem from this incident to repair and reaffirm our values and vision for the kind of company we want to be."The arrest of Nelson and Robinson on April 12 touched off a furor around the U.S. over racial profiling. They were led away in handcuffs after the manager called the police, saying the men refused to buy anything or leave. After spending hours in jail, they were released and no charges were filed.The men said they were waiting at the coffee shop in the city's well-to-do Rittenhouse Square neighborhood for a business meeting with a third man about a potential real estate opportunity.The mayor said Nelson and Robinson approached the city about working together to "make something positive come of this." The entrepreneur program will be for Philadelphia public high school students.During the uproar, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to apologize to the men. He also announced that more than 8,000 Starbucks stores in the U.S. would close on the afternoon of May 29 so nearly 175,000 employees can get training in unconscious bias.---Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.