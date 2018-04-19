2 men arrested at Starbucks talk on GMA today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3357633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LISTEN: Philadelphia police release call from Starbucks employee. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on April 17, 2018.

The two black men who were arrested at a Center City Starbucks will come forward Thursday morning to publicly share their story for the first time.Good Morning America will interview the men live in the 7 a.m. hour.Starbucks has apologized for the incident and is shutting down all stores for racial bias training on May 29th.Company officials say all of the educational materials will be made available to the public.Listen to the call and radio dispatches here:Residents around the 18th and Spruce streets location where the arrests happened received fake coupons on their vehicles on Wednesday. They offered a free drink to "people of color."Mayor Jim Kenney says he is committed to changing the narrative of how people are viewed and treated in the city and throughout the country.-----