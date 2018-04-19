STARBUCKS

2 men arrested at Starbucks talk on GMA today

Men arrested at Starbucks to speak on GMA. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The two black men who were arrested at a Center City Starbucks will come forward Thursday morning to publicly share their story for the first time.

Good Morning America will interview the men live in the 7 a.m. hour.

Starbucks has apologized for the incident and is shutting down all stores for racial bias training on May 29th.

Company officials say all of the educational materials will be made available to the public.

Residents around the 18th and Spruce streets location where the arrests happened received fake coupons on their vehicles on Wednesday. They offered a free drink to "people of color."

Mayor Jim Kenney says he is committed to changing the narrative of how people are viewed and treated in the city and throughout the country.

