Two brothers have been arrested in West Philadelphia for the murder of a young father in West Chester.Tyrell Jacobs and Timothy "TJ" Jacobs were arrested at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the unit block of North Robinson Street.Prosecutors say TJ Jacobs had a gun when members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force moved in.Both were being arraigned in Chester County Wednesday on first degree murder charges.The brothers are accused of killing 26-year-old Eric Brown.He was gunned down on April 11 inside the Star Social Club in downtown West Chester.Investigators say the armed pair cornered Brown inside the bar following an argument during a basketball game.The murder was captured on surveillance cameras.Authorities say after charges were filed, the brothers fled.West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn stated, "The U.S. Marshals office, West Chester Police, and the Chester County Detectives did an excellent job of pursuing and taking these two criminals off of the street. This was a senseless act of murder and we will continue to investigate the incident and pursue justice for the victim and his family."Prosecutors say because they are charged with first degree murder, the brothers are not eligible for bail.