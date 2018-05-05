2 men injured in shooting in Logan

EMBED </>More Videos

2 men injured in shooting in Logan. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday night in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on the 1500 block of Grange Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot once in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Another victim, a 20-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg.

So far, there are no arrests or a motive for the shooting.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police investigate threat made to Lafayette College
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked
Police: Woman shoots intruder in North Philly home
Motorcyclist crashes after hitting pothole in Penn's Landing
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Burlington County
Al Horford's go-ahead field goal lifts Celtics over 76ers for 3-0 series lead
Business owner shot during robbery in Cobbs Creek
Gary Heidnik's House of Horrors, 30 years later
Show More
1 person injured in row home fire in Point Breeze
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
AccuWeather: Cooler Sunday
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, prompting evacuations
Airline passengers say flight attendant appeared drunk on plane
More News