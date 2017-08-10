2 men rob Northeast Philadelphia barbershop at gunpoint

Surveillance video of an armed robbery of a Northeast Philadelphia barbershop on August 8, 2017.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Northeast Philadelphia barbershop at gunpoint.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Castor Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the barbershop and sat down in chairs.

Within minutes, police say one of the suspects pulled out a handgun.

Both suspects began taking money and cell phones from employees and patrons.

After taking $90 and one iPhone 7, both suspects fled and were last seen north on Castor Avenue toward Princeton Street.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the incident on Thursday.

The first suspect is described as a black male, medium complexion, 6'1, stocky build, wearing a black t-shirt, light blue jeans, white and gray kufi hat, and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, light complexion, 6'1, medium build, wearing a white t-shirt, light blue jeans, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact Northeast Detectives at 215-686-3153/3154.
