2 officers in critical condition after shooting at Dallas Home Depot; arrest made

Two Dallas police officers and a home improvement store employee are out of surgery after being shot while escorting a man from the store.Meanwhile, Dallas police say they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at a Home Depot store in northern Dallas.The arrest came just before 11 p.m. after a lengthy car chase involving officers of various law enforcement agencies. Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall says 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez was arrested on aggravated assault on a police officer and felony theft warrants.Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said, "We got our man."Hall provided no updates on the conditions of the two police officers and the store employee who is a loss-prevention officer. She asked for continued prayers for their recovery