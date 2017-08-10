Four people escaped a burning home in Trenton Thursday morning - one thanks to the efforts of two passersby.The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. in a house on the 300 block of Walnut Avenue.Three people were able to get out, but one woman became trapped inside and was rescued by two women who happened to be in the area.Without a second thought, they ran into the home and brought her out in the nick of time."We both pulled her out the house and once we got her out of the house, on the sidewalk, the whole hallway just caught on fire," said Katika Parker. "I just did what anybody else probably would've done.A female firefighter was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion and is expected to be ok.No word on the cause of the fire.----------