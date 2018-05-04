2 people injured after shooting in Bristol Township

Police say, two people, were shot and one is in critical condition after a shooting in Bristol Township, Bucks County.It happened after 7 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Elmhurst Avenue.Officers responded after several reports of shots fired.One woman said she heard as many as six shots.Chopper 6 was over the scene when first responders were working on the two victims.Police say the men were shot after some type of altercation. They are trying to determine just what that altercation was.Both men were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for further treatment.One is in critical condition, and it's not clear on the other victim's condition.------