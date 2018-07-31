2 Philadelphia officers recovering from possible contact with fentanyl

EMBED </>More Videos

2 officers recovering after exposure to fentanyl. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

STRAWBERRY MANSION (WPVI) --
Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after they were possibly exposed to a dangerous synthetic opioid.

It happened near 30th and Diamond streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Police were conducting a drug investigation when authorities say the officers came into contact with fentanyl.

Both officers were rushed to Temple University Hospital but released overnight.

Police are not saying how the officers came in contact with the drug.

A stretch of Diamond Street between 29th and 30th was closed off during the investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfentanylpolice officer injured
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News