2 sought after South Philadelphia pepper spray attack

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are looking for two people after a pepper spray attack in a parking lot.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. on July 24 in the area of 1300 Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Investigators say the two suspects, a black male and a white female, were involved in a dispute over parking with another person.

At some point later, while the victim was sitting on a nearby step, the woman sprayed the person in the face with pepper spray.

Both suspects fled in a black Hyundai SUV with Maryland registration.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

