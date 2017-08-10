Philadelphia police are looking for two people after a pepper spray attack in a parking lot.It happened around 12:20 a.m. on July 24 in the area of 1300 Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the two suspects, a black male and a white female, were involved in a dispute over parking with another person.At some point later, while the victim was sitting on a nearby step, the woman sprayed the person in the face with pepper spray.Both suspects fled in a black Hyundai SUV with Maryland registration.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.----------