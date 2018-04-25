SEPTA

2 teens critical following stabbing at Center City SEPTA Station

Two 17-year-old boys stabbed at 8th Street SEPTA station: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., April 25, 2018 (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a brutal attack at a SEPTA station that left two 17-year-old boys in critical condition.

It happened around 3:30 p.m on the underground eastbound platform of the train station located at 8th and Market streets in Center City.

Police say one of the boys was stabbed once in the neck, once in the stomach and once in the left arm.

The other teen was stabbed once in the chest, once in the stomach and cut on the wrist, police said.

SEPTA: 2 stabbed at 8th Street Station: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 25, 2018



Investigators from SEPTA and Philadelphia police are on the scene.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

SEPTA advises passengers to expect delays in the area.


Action News talked to several witnesses who were on the platform at the time of the incident.

Antionette Daniels said she was alerted to the situation by kids hollering.

"The kids were saying someone got stabbed," she said. "Someone was bleeding real bad."

Larry, a passenger on the train, said, "It was horrible to see people lying in blood everywhere."

Abdul Wahid of North Philly said he, too, saw a bloody mess.

"This shouldn't be happening in the center of the city," he said.

SEPTA reopened 8th Street Station as of 5:10 p.m.
***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.***
SEPTA: 2 stabbed at 8th Street Station- Brian Taff reports on Action News at 4 p.m., April 25, 2018


