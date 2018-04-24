2 who pushed Penn State professor from cliff sentenced to life in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

2 who pushed Penn State professor from cliff sentenced: Sharrie Williams reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., April 24, 2018 (WPVI)

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A man and woman have been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the death of a Penn State University professor who authorities say was pushed off a cliff at a quarry.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours after closing arguments Monday before convicting 41-year-old George Ishler and 34-year-old Danelle Geier of all charges, including first-degree murder.

Centre County prosecutors said the two lured 56-year-old Ronald Bettig to the quarry in 2016 and Ishler killed him.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsmurdersentencingpenn state university
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Meek Mill released from prison
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Meek Mill released from prison, will attend Sixers game vs. Celtics
Blind man found in deplorable conditions, brother in custody
Residents seek answers after apartment building fire
Kevin Hart visits Meek Mill in prison, condemns sentence
Defense calls Cosby accuser 'pathological liar' in closing
Lawmakers honor man hailed as hero in Waffle House attack
Show More
Police: Woman arrested for operating meth lab out of car
AccuWeather: Rain Overnight
Nurse's aide describes final hours of H.R. McMaster's father
Burning body found in dumpster in Bethlehem
Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program
More News