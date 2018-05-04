2 women shot on South Broad Street

EMBED </>More Videos

2 women shot on South Broad Street: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 3, 2018 (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in South Philadelphia Thursday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the 800 block of South Broad Street.

Officers said upon responding to reports of a shooting, they arrived to find a 27-year-old woman with a graze wound to the head and a 42-year-old woman who was shot 9 times about the chest and leg.

The 27-year-old was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The 42-year-old was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hosptial where she is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on a possible motive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsdouble shootinggunsgun violence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man posing as famous DJ gains access to CAPA, films students
Do pre-workout drinks really give you a boost?
Philly's 'Iron Chef' announces bankruptcy, sale of restaurant empire
Celtics best Sixers in game 2, 108-103
AccuWeather: Near Record Heat Friday. Cooler, Showers for the Weekend
Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing
Bags worth $112,000 stolen from King of Prussia Mall
School superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
Show More
Search continues for hit and run driver who left boy, 3, injured
Meek Mill pushing for criminal-justice reform in Pennsylvania
20 confirmed E. coli cases in Pa. linked to romaine lettuce
Discarded cigarette sparks raging townhouse fire
Freight train derails in Delco, delays on SEPTA & Amtrak
More News