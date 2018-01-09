2 women steal car as victim works out at Delco Planet Fitness

(Upper Darby Police)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Two suspects stole a woman's car while she was working out at a Planet Fitness, Upper Darby police say.

Police released photos of the two female suspects on Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was at the Planet Fitness on the 800 block of N Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill when the suspects stole her purse and set of keys.

They then found the woman's car in the parking lot and drove away.

Police also released an image of the type of car stolen - a 2016 Hyundia Veloster Coupe with Pennsylvania license of KGZ-0856.



Anyone with information should call police at 610-734-7693.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newscar thefttheftUpper Darby Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Coroner called for report of body in Bucks County
AccuWeather: Black Ice This Morning, Milder This Afternoon
Temperatures begin to rise after icy morning
Burst pipe at Center City Marriott causes water leak
Tips for deicing your car's windshield
Feds discover more than 700 lbs of cocaine at Philly port
Woman, 62, froze to death after fall on porch
Philadelphia police honor fallen firefighter with painting
Show More
Teen shot and killed in Camden
Car catches fire in garage, flames spread to apartments
3 teens recovering following stabbing in Lawndale
Doctors say raw oysters played role in woman's death
Police search for 2 suspects following the discovery of more than $150K in drugs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos