Two suspects stole a woman's car while she was working out at a Planet Fitness, Upper Darby police say.Police released photos of the two female suspects on Tuesday morning.Police say the victim was at the Planet Fitness on the 800 block of N Lansdowne Avenue in Drexel Hill when the suspects stole her purse and set of keys.They then found the woman's car in the parking lot and drove away.Police also released an image of the type of car stolen - a 2016 Hyundia Veloster Coupe with Pennsylvania license of KGZ-0856.Anyone with information should call police at 610-734-7693.----------