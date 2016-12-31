Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
WATCH LIVE: New Year's Eve festivities in Times Square
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Full Story
Live Video
WATCH: Newscopter7 flies high over Times Square during New Years Eve celebrations
More Live Video
LIVE VIDEO: Action News Online
UPDATES and REPLAYS: 10am, 3pm, 9pm and Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Breaking news coverage from Action News
Top Stories
Police: Delivery driver abducted, raped in Germantown
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
2 pedestrians struck, killed in Broomall
William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on 'MASH,' dies at 84
Istanbul governor: at least 35 dead in attack on nightclub
Show More
Body found along creek in Haddon Twp., N.J.
New Year's Eve fun, fireworks at Penn's Landing
Philadelphia readies to bring in New Year
Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River
More News
