The father of three children, Khalil Shoatz, was gunned down in Philadelphia. His family is setting up a foundation in his name and they need the public's help.Sue Shoatz says her 25-year-old son talked to her every day, but was oddly silent on Friday July 29, 2016."I talked to my son every day, but this day I didn't talk to him," she said.Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 500 block of North 38th Street for a "person with a gun."Officers found Khalil and a friend both suffering from gunshot wounds.The friend survived, but Khalil did not.His mother believes the shooter had some sort of argument with her son prior to the killing."This guy that killed my son he had problems with him for two weeks," Shoatz said.She says the friend could not identify the shooter.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission atAll calls will remain anonymous.Sue says she takes solace in something one woman told her after her son's murder."She started crying and she said there was seven little boys that wanted to play football but they couldn't because their moms couldn't afford it. She said my son paid for all seven of them and got them equipment, but that's the type of guy he was," Shoatz said. "Khalil was very outgoing, passionate, and caring."------