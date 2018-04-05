2nd Annual A Night for Blue is April 17th

Tuesday, April 17
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ballroom at the Franklin
834 Chestnut St.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Ballroom at the Franklin
834 Chestnut St.
6abc's Cecily Tynan will emcee this year's "A Night for Blue," Philadelphia Police Foundation's second annual event that will benefit the funding of non-budgeted equipment, training and programs for the men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department.
Patrick J. O'Connor, Vice Chairman of the Philadelphia law firm Cozen O'Connor will receive Foundation's Founders Award. O'Connor served as Foundation's first board president from 1999 to 2003.
The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Ballroom at the Franklin, 834 Chestnut St. Go to www.phillypolicefoundation.org for information on tickets and sponsorships.
ALMOST $1.2 MILLION IN THE PAST THREE YEARS
Past efforts have included funding for:
- Customized body armor for Police K9 Unit dogs
- Eight motorcycles for Police Highway Patrol
- Funding for Police Explorer Cadet Program
- K-8 scholarships for children of police officers killed or seriously injured
- Bicycles and related equipment for the Police Bike Unit
- Equipment and funding for the Mounted Patrol Unit
- Kevlar bulletproof vests
- Supervisory training
- Holocaust Museum and Anti-Defamation League Training