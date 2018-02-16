3 charged in assault, robbery of University of Delaware student

Michael Hunter, Matthew Peterson and Zachery Hedinger

NEWARK (WPVI) --
Three men have been charged in the assault and robbery of a University of Delaware student.

Police say the three were caught on surveillance footage Wednesday that showed them digging through the pockets of the unidentified student who had been knocked unconscious.

The three then left the scene in Jeep Cherokee that was pulled over for speeding.

The driver, 23-year-old Michael Hunter, was charged then on counts including a DUI. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Peterson and 25-year-old Zachery Hedinger were passengers. Hunter and Hedinger were arrested on charges including first-degree robbery when they tried to get the impounded Jeep. A warrant is out for Peterson's arrest on similar charges.

The injured student was taken to a hospital with a head wound.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newsuniversity of delawarerobberyarmed robberycollege studentsNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
13 Russian nationals charged in Mueller investigation
Lockdown lifted, toy gun found at Philly middle school
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Watch ahead of weekend snow
Girl, 8, struck and killed while riding bike on sidewalk
Dog foods recalled for containing euthanasia drug
Officer hurt in scuffle outside Wawa store in Del.
Police: Stepsons among 3 charged in Bensalem stabbing
Show More
Amtrak could ban NJ Transit between Trenton and NYC
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
Shouts of "No More Guns! No More Guns!" at shooting vigil
Police: Fla. school gunman had extra ammo, fired for 3 minutes
Fire damages housing complex in Upper Nazareth
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
PHOTOS: Post-game celebrations after Eagles win Super Bowl
PHOTOS: Philly celebrates Super Bowl champion Eagles
More Photos