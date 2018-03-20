U.S. & WORLD

3 men float down LA River in hot pink flamingo raft

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men take illegal ride in inflatable hot pink flamingo. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 20, 2018. (WPVI)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
Three men were seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.

The group appeared to lounge on the raft, which was seen floating on the river around 1 p.m. local time.

Law enforcement officials eventually approached the three individuals, who got off the raft and pulled it off to the side of the river.

Officials were seen speaking to the three and handing them what appeared to be tickets.

Meantime, other law enforcement officials were seen looking through the contents inside the inflatable flamingo.

The trio ended up deflating the raft, packing it into a car, and then leaving the area.

The group is featured on YouTube, and has tried similar stunts before - just never in such a flashy floatable.

Their goal was simply to put a smile on people's faces.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
Package explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Light Snow And Sleet Today, 4-8" of Snow On Wednesday
Police: Brothers ambushed, shot and killed in SW Philly
Tractor-trailer carrying 50K pounds of frozen turkeys overturns
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
Package explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
NE Phila. residents voice concerns over proposed safe-injection sites
Show More
Bill would force domestic abusers to give up guns faster
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Off-duty Delco officer dies after brain hemorrhage
Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin
Woman, 23, killed in West Philadelphia triple shooting
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Chewbacca doc tells boy he's getting a new heart
Severe storms spawn tornadoes in Southeast U.S.
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver from burning car
Bystander chases teen car thieves in Wisconsin
More Video