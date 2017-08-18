3 men plead guilty to NJ prescription health care fraud

A firefighter and two pharmaceutical sales representatives pleaded guilty Friday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into prescription benefits fraud involving several Jersey Shore communities.Michael Pepper, an Atlantic City Firefighter, and pharmaceutical reps Thomas Hodnett of Voorhees and Steven Urbanski of Marlton appeared in federal court in Camden today.The three admitted to bilking state benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for unnecessary prescriptions.Two others, including Matthew Tedesco, pleaded guilty Thursday.----------