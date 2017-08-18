3 men plead guilty to NJ prescription health care fraud

EMBED </>More Videos

3 men plead guilty to NJ prescription health care fraud. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 18, 2017. (WPVI)

A firefighter and two pharmaceutical sales representatives pleaded guilty Friday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into prescription benefits fraud involving several Jersey Shore communities.

Michael Pepper, an Atlantic City Firefighter, and pharmaceutical reps Thomas Hodnett of Voorhees and Steven Urbanski of Marlton appeared in federal court in Camden today.

The three admitted to bilking state benefits programs and other insurers by submitting fraudulent claims for unnecessary prescriptions.

Two others, including Matthew Tedesco, pleaded guilty Thursday.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
new jersey newshealth carefraudfirefightersinsurance fraud
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for several counties
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Why is the Rizzo statue controversial?
Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist
Teen from Hatfield dies in fall inside N.J. temple
Solar eclipse glasses hard to find around Phila.
Trooper's quick thinking saves woman's life along GSP
Show More
Charlottesville mayor calls for swift removal of Lee statue
Rower rescues dogs from Schuylkill River
Rapper Meek Mill arrested on ATV riding charges in NYC
Finnish police shoot man after several people stabbed
Police: Attacks in Spain are linked, took long time to plan
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Suspect ID'd in spray painting of Frank Rizzo statue
Officer hurt, suspect arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Travelers express concern after Barcelona attack
More Video