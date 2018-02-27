3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are looking for three men who are accused of robbing a Wawa in Mount Airy.
The hold-up happened on Valentine's Day, at 10:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Germantown Avenue.
One suspect points a gun at people while a second suspect gets money from the register.
Polie say all three suspects fled in a dark sedan.
A tail light appears to be damaged, and a door is a different color on that vehicle.
Anyone with tips is asked to call the police.
