3 men sought for Wawa robbery in Mount Airy

Philadelphia police are looking for three men who are accused of robbing a Wawa in Mount Airy.The hold-up happened on Valentine's Day, at 10:30 p.m. on the 7200 block of Germantown Avenue.One suspect points a gun at people while a second suspect gets money from the register.Polie say all three suspects fled in a dark sedan.A tail light appears to be damaged, and a door is a different color on that vehicle.Anyone with tips is asked to call the police.