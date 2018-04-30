3 vehicles collide in Port Richmond

Stolen car causes violent 3-car crash in Port Richmond, police say: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 6 p.m., April 30, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police said a stolen vehicle that was involved a possible child abduction caused a nasty three-car crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and E. Venango Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the scene as a vehicle blew a red light at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and E. Venango St. plowing into two other vehicles.

Multi-vehicle crash in Port Richmond. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on April 30, 2018.



Witnesses said the impact was nothing short of violent.

"The impact was on the green car first and then it just slid it into the white car," said Leo Morrison. "Yes, the impact was loud. Very loud."

It turns out police were on the lookout for that vehicle.

Monday morning investigators received a call about that car being stolen, with that theft linked to a possible child abduction.

Stolen car causes three-car collision in Port Richmond, police say: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 30, 2018



Officials nearby quickly moved in on the scene and arrested the woman behind the wheel, but there was no child inside the vehicle.
In an odd twist, the child reported missing was found safe with his father a short time later in the Summerdale section of the city.

As investigators continue sorting out the details of this case, neighbors are still talking about one eventful afternoon in this otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"Yeah, this is a nice neighborhood, there is a school right there," said Morrison. "I'm just glad none of the kids were out here when that happened."

