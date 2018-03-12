PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Four people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.
It happened at 3:20 a.m. Monday in the northbound outer lanes at Allengrove Street.
Police arrived to find a vehicle that had slammed into a tree.
Four people inside - the 19-year-old male driver, a 25-year-old man and two 21-year-old women - were taken Albert Einstein Medical Center.
There was no immediate word on their condition.
Investigators were working to determine what caused the driver to control.
